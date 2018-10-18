NDTV says sued for Rs 10,000 cr by Anil Ambani’s Reliance over Rafale coverage



NDTV has been sued by Anil Ambani’s Reliance for 10,000 crores in an AHMEDABAD court. For our coverage of Rafale. We will fight this brazen attempt at harassment and intimidation.

News channel NDTV has been sued by Anil Ambani's Reliance for Rs 10,000 crore in an Ahmedabad court for the channel's coverage of the Rafale deal, CEO of the NDTV Group, Suparna Singh tweeted on October 18.

Calling this move a "brazen attempt at harassment and intimidation", Singh said the news channel will fight back.

An earlier report by NDTV stoked a controversy with the Opposition led by Congress President Rahul Gandhi accusing the Modi-led NDA government of corruption and crony capitalism.

The opposition has attacked the ruling BJP over the procurement of jets from French aerospace major Dassault Aviation under a Rs 58,000 crore deal.

The Congress has been alleging massive irregularities in the deal, saying the government was procuring each aircraft at a cost of over Rs 1,670 crore as against Rs 526 crore finalised by the UPA government when it was negotiating a deal for procurement of 126 Rafale aircraft.

Further, under the deal's offset clause, Indian companies including Reliance will get contracts worth Rs 30,000 crore.

Reliance has denied all allegations of any wrongdoing on its part for any part of the deal.