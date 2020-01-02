NDTV promoters Prannoy and Radhika Roy challenge SEBI notice in Bombay HC

Challenging a show-cause notice issued to them by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) in 2018, NDTV promoters Prannoy Roy and Radhika Roy have moved the Bombay High Court. The notice was issued for the alleged violation of insider trading regulations.

The Roys, in their petition, seek to have the notice set aside by the court, PTI reports. They also request for SEBI to be directed to allow them to inspect all the documents, records and internal files and notings based on which the regulator had issued the notice.

A division bench of justices SC Dharmadhikari and RI Chagla heard the petition on January 2, following which it said that Prannoy and Radhika Roy might have to attend the hearings before SEBI. The judges added that they would order on the petition on January 6.

On August 31, 2018, markets regulatore SEBI issued the notice, wherein it accused the Roys of being in violation of the "Prohibition of Insider Trading Regulations". It alleged that they had traded shares of NDTV using "unpublished price sensitive information".

In 2019, Prannoy Roy and his wife Radhika Roy were also barred from accessing the securities market for a period of two years by SEBI. Their right to hold any management position in the media company was taken away for the same duration.

