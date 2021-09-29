MARKET NEWS

NDPS court orders probe to find whether Mundra Adani port gained from import of heroin

The court further directed the DRI to probe the “modalities and the process for scanning and checking of such container and consignment at foreign nations and at Mundra port when said consignment/container was sent/imported from a foreign nation to India and landed at Mundra Adani Port.”

Moneycontrol News
September 29, 2021 / 03:12 PM IST
A special court for Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) in Gujarat has asked the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) to probe whether the “Mundra Adani port, its management and its authority has gained any benefits” from the import of 2,990 kgs of heroin seized on September 17, The Indian Express reported.

Additional District Judge C M Pawar passed the order on September 26 after hearing the remand application of Rajkumar P, a Coimbatore resident and the key accused in the case. The accused had brokered the deal between the Iranian exporter and the Indian company through WhatsApp.

The drug haul is considered to be one of the biggest in the world with the value of the seized heroin estimated to be Rs 21,000 crore in the international markets. One kg of the drug sells at Rs 5 to 7 crore.

“It is required to be investigated that what is the role of authority and officers of Mundra Adani Port while such consignment/container was sent/imported from foreign nation to India and landed at Mundra Adani Port and how management, authority and officer of Mundra Adani port was completely under dark and oblivious about the fact of import of such consignment at Mundra Adani Port wherein contraband heroin of approximately 2,990 kgs was found and whether Mundra Adani Port, its management and its authority has gained any benefits from import of such consignment of NDPS substances in India,” said the order accessed by the publication.

The judge also asked to investigate why the consignment landed at Mundra Adani Port, Gujarat which is far away from Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh” and not the nearby ports like the Chennai port adding that sea at Gujrat has become a hub for “importing/smuggling of contraband in huge quantities from foreign countries like Pakistan and Afghanistan” for crores of rupees in the last two years.

The DRI detained two containers that had arrived at Mundra Port from Kandahar in Afghanistan via Bandar Abbas port of Iran. The declaration accompanying the containers claimed that they contained "semi-processed talc stones."

On September 17 and 19, it established that the two containers in fact contained heroin which was concealed in "the lower layers" of "jumbo bags" topped with talc stones, the government release said. The drug had to be "painstakingly separated from the talc stones," it added.
Tags: #Adani Mundra port #Drug import #heroin #India #NIA
first published: Sep 29, 2021 03:12 pm

