you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 10, 2018 07:48 PM IST | Source: PTI

NDMC to turn Shalimar Bagh market into model marketplace

The NDMC has set the ball rolling to give a market in Shalimar Bagh here a shopping mall-like ambience and turn it into a model marketplace, officials said today.

PTI

The NDMC has set the ball rolling to give a market in Shalimar Bagh here a shopping mall-like ambience and turn it into a model marketplace, officials said today. Leader of the House in the North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) Tilak Raj Kataria today inspected the Shalimar Bagh market and directed officials to modernise it to make it look like a mall, the civic body said in a statement.

He also asked officials to put Kota stone on walls, it said.

"All the shops in the market would carry similar signages. It would also have modern benches for shoppers," Kataria said.

He also asked officials to plan special lighting arrangements for the evening hours.

The market should have sufficient green areas and the focus would be on "vertical gardens", he said.

This market would be turned into a model market, he said.

The Leader of the House also directed officials to build separate toilet facilities for men, women, and differently-abled people, and asked them to run a special cleanliness drive in the market.

Kataria also asked officials to carry out beautification of the entry and exit gates of the market.

He also directed them to check and remove any type of encroachment in the area.

"One model market would be developed in each ward of the NDMC, for which letters have been sent to respective councillors from the office of the Leader of House," Kataria said.
First Published on Jun 10, 2018 07:40 pm

