NDMC distributes ration to 100 families that lost livelihood in Delhi flood

The New Delhi Municipal Council on July 18 distributed ration to farmers and fisherfolk living along the Yamuna here who lost their livelihood in the recent flood.

The donation drive was organised with support of the Uma Niranjan Foundation.

New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) Vice-Chairman Satish Upadhyay said around 1,300 kilogrammes of essential ration was distributed to about 100 distressed families.

Upadhyay stressed the importance of extending help and support to those facing adversity and said the ration was distributed to flood-affected people "earning their livelihood through farming and fishing under the DND Flyway".

He also expressed concern about aid from the city government not yet reaching the vulnerable.

"This gesture of compassion not only provides much-needed relief to the affected families but also sets a strong example for others to come forward and contribute to society's welfare ," Upadhyay said.

The national capital battled its worst flood-like situation last week after the Yamuna's water level reached a record high, inundating several parts of the city.

According to official data, 26,784 people were evacuated from low-lying areas, 18,416 of whom are staying in 47 relief camps. The others were shifted to places of their choice.

The Yamuna's level at 5 pm was recorded at 205.43 metres. However, it is still flowing above the danger mark of 205.33 metres. PTI VA SZM