NDA will win if elections were held today, but with lower vote share: ABP-CVoter survey

The BJP would have won the general elections were they held on October 4, according to the latest survey carried out by ABP News in collaboration with C-Voter.

The "Desh Ka Mood" survey noted that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) would have secured 276 of the 543 seats, a noticeable drop from the 336 seats with which the ruling alliance won the general elections in 2014.

Close to 47 percent of the citizens in the survey felt that the Narendra Modi government should not be given another chance in 2019.

The Congress-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA) would have won 112 seats, while other parties would have secured 155 seats. Narendra Modi was still voted to be the ideal candidate to be the first among equals, though his popularity fell by six percent. Last year, Modi garnered 69 percent of the votes. By contrast, the popularity of Congress President Rahul Gandhi jumped six percent since the survey was last conducted in January. His vote share at that time was 28 percent.

Coming to the state wise majorities, the southeren states would pose a tough nut to crack for the NDA as they would not be able to garner a majority. Of the 129 seats in the states of Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Karnataka, the NDA would have secured 21 seats, with the UPA bagging 32 seats and the regional parties taking up the rest.

In Uttar Pradesh, the Congress would emerge as winners in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections if it joined hands with the SP-BSP alliance. The UPA would win 56 seats, with the NDA only winning 24 seats.

Another scenario predicted that the that UPA would only secure two seats if contesting alone, with the NDA to get 36 seats, and the BSP-SP alliance would get 42 seats.

Madhya Pradesh and Chattisgarh would continue to be BJP bastions were the elections held on October 4, with the NDA bagging nine of the 11 seats in Chattisgarh, and 23 of the 29 seats in Madhya Pradesh.

In Maharashtra, if the Shiv Sena joined hands with the BJP and all the other parties contested on their own, the NDA would have secured the state. Things could go the other way around if the Congress aligned with the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and the Shiv Sena does not align with the NDA.