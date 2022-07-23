 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
NDA is 'No Data Available' govt with no accountability: Rahul Gandhi

Jul 23, 2022 / 05:38 PM IST

Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi criticised the NDA government in his latest tweet saying that it is the 'No Data Available' government.

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Saturday dubbed the NDA government as a "No Data Available" regime which gives no answers and has no accountability. "'No Data Available' (NDA) government wants you to believe: No one died of oxygen shortage. No farmer died protesting. No migrant died walking. No one was mob lynched. No journalist has been arrested," he said on Twitter.

"No Data. No Answers. No Accountability," Gandhi said. He also tagged a gif with his post that read "Sab Gayab si", as the graphic animates to strike off the middle word in "Sab Changa si."

first published: Jul 23, 2022 05:37 pm
