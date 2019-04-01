App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Apr 01, 2019 05:20 PM IST | Source: PTI

NDA govt did not increase taxes in 5 yrs, but development did not slow down: PM Modi

Lauding 'honest' taxpayers, he said the implementation of various welfare projects was possible because of them and listed out the various projects in Andhra Pradesh.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said his government had not increased taxes in the last five years, but that has not slackened the pace of development.

Lauding "honest" taxpayers, he said the implementation of various welfare projects was possible because of them and listed out the various projects in Andhra Pradesh.

In the state for the second time since Saturday, he repeated his 'u-turn Babu' taunt against Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and accused the TDP supremo of indulging in corruption in the Polavaram project. "In five years, there have been no new taxes. Not just that, we have been lowering them. But the pace of development has been fast," he said addressing a public rally here.

However, the previous governments had complained of shortage of funds to implement projects, he said.

related news

"(They) said there is no money even to buy Rafale (aircraft)," he said in an apparent reference to former Defence Minister A K Antony's remarks in this connection.

Antony, as Defence Minister in 2014, had said the government had no money to buy 126 Medium Multi-Role Combat Aircraft when it was negotiating for the purchase of the French-made aeroplane. Stepping up his attack on Naidu, Modi alleged that the TDP wanted to delay the Polavaram irrigation project. His government had accorded priority to it and had therefore approved it in the first cabinet meeting after coming to power in 2014, he said, adding that the Centre has so far released Rs 7,000 crore to the state.

"On the one hand, they are not spending it rightly and on the other, are delaying it," he said.

The project was a question of "life and death" for farmers and its implementation would also meet drinking water requirements.

"For u-turn babu, Polavaram project is an ATM--take (money) from it and do corruption. Whom does he want to benefit, you know," he said.
First Published on Apr 1, 2019 04:40 pm

tags #Andhra Pradesh #Bharatiya Janata Party #BJP #Current Affairs #General Elections 2019 #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Narendra Modi #Politics

most popular

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

More From

SC Orders Status Quo on HC's Direction for Lodging FIR Against Former ...

Agenda India 2019 | BJP President Amit Shah On Terrorism In Kashmir

HDFC Chairman Deepak Parekh Sees More REIT Issues in the Offing

IPL 2019 | Going to Try and Experience India as Much as Possible: Jose ...

Mi Fan Festival 2019 Announced From April 4-6, Offering Re 1 Flash Sal ...

Janties: Denim Panties for Rs 21,000 are the Latest Jean Trend to Baff ...

Finch Vaults up ODI Rankings Chart After Stunning Reversal in Form

CBSE to Hire Retired Govt Officers for Conducting Departmental Inquiri ...

Gujarat Bypoll: As Ahirs Seek to Reclaim Prestige, Karadiyas Will Figh ...

GST collection records Rs 1.06 lakh crore in March

Parties defy conventional wisdom to catch ’em young

Facebook says removed pages linked to India's Congress party ahead of ...

Rahul Gandhi refused to forge alliance with AAP for Lok Sabha polls: A ...

China claims positive progress made to resolve issue of listing Masood ...

Closing Bell: Sensex ends off day's high, Nifty holds 11,650; metal, a ...

Tata Motors expects better JLR earnings in Q4FY19, shares rise 6%

Embassy Office Parks REIT jumps 6 percent after flat debut

Kotak Mutual Fund upbeat on cement, underweight on autos, expects mark ...

Rahul Gandhi's candidature in Wayanad has CPM shaken; Left party geari ...

Arjumand Majid Bhat, shot dead by 'unidentified gunmen', was a de-addi ...

Replacing NITI Aayog with Planning Commission will not serve any purpo ...

Naruhito's era named Reiwa ahead of emperor's abdication; Japan breaks ...

Unicorn Store, The Bold Type, Our Planet, The Silence: What to watch o ...

Miami Open 2019: Roger Federer's ever-sharp mind is proving to be the ...

In 'Run From These Slave Traders', Ramanand Sagar writes of women with ...

Censorship in Indian theatre: Colonial era law, 'offended' mobs clamp ...

T-Series is officially the new YouTube king as PewDiePie concedes defe ...

Ayan Mukerji shares a throwback picture with Shah Rukh Khan, calls the ...

April Fools' Day 2019: Ananya Panday's prank on Tiger Shroff is an epi ...

Kesari, Notebook and Junglee box office report: Akshay Kumar’s patri ...

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone’s heartwarming words for each oth ...

Laxmi Agarwal dances to Shraddha Kapoor’s Cham Cham in this video

Sara Ali Khan gets candid about Taimur Ali Khan: He is my blood and th ...

Was Arjun Kapoor part of Malaika Arora's Maldives trip? Pictures say s ...

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas share a ‘DM’ connection, just like Nic ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.