App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : | Source: PTI

NDA govt committed to country's all-round development: Hardeep Puri

In an official press statement here, Puri said Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave him three important portfolios and that the various welfare schemes part of his portfolios would be implemented in letter and spirit for the benefit of the people.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said the NDA government is committed to the all-round development of the country.

In an official press statement here, Puri said Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave him three important portfolios and that the various welfare schemes part of his portfolios would be implemented in letter and spirit for the benefit of the people.

He said an action plan will be prepared soon for the all-round development of towns.

Close

Amid distress in the civil aviation sector that recently saw grounding of a private airline, Puri, who has been given the rank of Minister of State (Independent Charge), categorically stated that problems in the sector would be overcome very soon in a professional manner.

related news

Puri held the Housing and Urban Affairs portfolio in the first tenure of Prime Minister Modi's government, which he has managed to retain.

Puri, who unsuccessfully contested the recently held Lok Sabha elections from Amritsar, disclosed a website "Puri for the guru ki nagri" would be launched within a week through which the people of Punjab will be able to give their valuable suggestions and messages regarding development of Amritsar city.

The civil aviation minister said connectivity to Amritsar airport will be increased by adding more flights to Sri Guru Ram Dass Jee International Airport.

He said for the development of Amritsar town a vision document was released by him during the Lok Sabha election and he will fulfil the committments made in the document.
First Published on Jun 3, 2019 08:40 am

tags #Current Affairs #India #Real Estate

most popular

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.