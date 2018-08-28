App
Last Updated : Aug 28, 2018 09:45 PM IST | Source: PTI

NDA Government connected every Indian with banking system : Shiv Pratap Shukla

He said Prathama Bank was the number one in rural banking and was playing a crucial role in uplifting the downtrodden.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Union Minister of State for Finance Shiv Pratap Shukla said today that the NDA government connected every Indian with the banking system.

Addressing beneficiaries of various loan schemes of Prathama Bank here, the minister said that every prime minister since Jawaharlal Nehru tried to improve the banking system, but Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the one who could connect millions of Indians with banks through the Jan Dhan Yojana.

The senior BJP leader said his party's government was committed to welfare of all people irerspective of their caste and creed.
First Published on Aug 28, 2018 09:45 pm

