Last Updated : Nov 17, 2019 05:04 PM IST | Source: PTI

NDA convener should be appointed for better coordination: Chirag Paswan

"There should be better coordination among allies and an NDA convener should be appointed," he said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Chirag Paswan (center-left) (File image: Twitter.com/@ichiragpaswan)
Chirag Paswan (center-left) (File image: Twitter.com/@ichiragpaswan)

An NDA convener should be appointed for better coordination among alliance partners, newly appointed Lok Jan Shakti party chief Chirag Paswan said on Sunday. Paswan, speaking to reporters after an NDA meeting ahead of the winter session of Parliament, said Shiv Sena's absence was felt at the meet as it was one of the oldest National Democratic Alliance member.



It's a matter of concern that the Telugu Desam Party left the alliance first and then the Rashtriya Lok Samata Party did.

"But all of us (allies) will work together in the upcoming session and more such meetings should happen," said Paswan, who was appointed the LJP chief earlier this month.

First Published on Nov 17, 2019 04:45 pm

tags #Chirag Paswan

