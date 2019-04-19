App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Apr 19, 2019 08:17 PM IST | Source: PTI

ND Tiwari's son died due to strangulation, smothering: Autopsy report

Rohit Tiwari died on Tuesday. He was brought dead to the Max Hospital in Saket in south Delhi.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Image: Twitter/@CNNnews18
Image: Twitter/@CNNnews18
Whatsapp

Rohit Shekhar Tiwari, son of late Uttarakhand chief minister ND Tiwari, died of "asphyxia" as he was strangulated and smothered, according to autopsy report.

Following the postmortem at AIIMS in Delhi, police on Thursday registered a case of murder and transferred it to the Crime Branch for investigation, a senior officer said.

The autopsy was conducted by a medical board comprising five senior doctors of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS).

"The medical board unanimously concluded that the cause of death, in this case, is asphyxia as a result of strangulation and smothering. It is a sudden unnatural death, placed in the category of homicide," the head of the AIIMS' forensic department, Dr Sudhir Gupta, said.

related news

The case has been transferred to the Crime Branch and it has started investigating the matter, the officer said.

Rohit Tiwari died on Tuesday. He was brought dead to the Max Hospital in Saket in south Delhi.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Vijay Kumar had said that Rohit Tiwari, a resident of Defence Colony in south Delhi, was brought to the hospital around 5 pm in an ambulance and doctors declared him dead.

His mother Ujjwala Tiwari, who was admitted at Max hospital, received a call from her house about her son being "unwell and bleeding from the nose", he said.

"Max hospital received an emergency call from the residence of Rohit Shekhar Tiwari at 4:41 pm this (Tuesday) afternoon. An ambulance brought Tiwari to Max Hospital, Saket, where he was declared brought dead at the emergency department," the hospital had said in a statement.

Narayan Dutt Tiwari died at the age of 93 on October 18, his birthday, last year. He, too, was undergoing treatment for age-related complications at the Saket hospital.

The Congress veteran, who had served in various positions at the Centre, was the chief of minister of Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh.

Rohit Tiwari joined the BJP ahead of the 2017 Uttarakhand assembly polls and had recently indicated he could join the Congress.
First Published on Apr 19, 2019 08:15 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #ND Tiwari #Rohit Shekhar #Uttar Pradesh

most popular

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

More From

IPL 2019 Live Score, KKR vs RCB Match at Eden Gardens: Virat Kohli, Mo ...

Laxmi Agarwal hopes that Deepika Padukone's Chhapaak will be a tight s ...

Twinkle Khanna shares an Arvind Kejriwal joke with Captain Underpants!

Congress spokesperson Priyanka Chaturvedi joins Shiv Sena; times when ...

Fashionably yours: Designer Rohit Bal on Bollywood, celebrity friends ...

Jeremy Renner turns Revenger, defaces Chris Hemsworth’s face on an A ...

Priyanka Chaturvedi changes her stripes; dumps Congress for Shiv Sena

After Malaika Arora Khan and Arjun Kapoor, Arbaaz Khan spotted hand in ...

Manish Malhotra party: Sonakshi Sinha, Kriti Sanon and others up the o ...

ND Tiwari's Wife Hints at 'Discord', But Says She Doesn't See Foul Pla ...

Congress Seeks Y-Category Security for Hardik Patel Hours After He Was ...

Election Officer Goes Missing from Bengal’s Nadia District, Probe Or ...

Indian Student Uses 'USB Killer' Device to Destroy Computers in US Col ...

GoT Writer George RR Martin Wins Hearts By Unknowingly Fulfilling A Dy ...

After TikTok, PUBG Players on Twitter Fear Their Game Could be Next

Booze on the Rise: EC’s Seizure Figures Reveal How Gujarat, Bihar ar ...

Did Donald Trump Ever Wish to Work Like PM Modi? UP CM Claims So, But ...

'Won't Be Able to Evacuate Them Later': Sushma Swaraj Urges Indians to ...

IPS Association condemns Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur's comments against ...

India's digital economy to be at $1 trillion by 2025, says McKinsey's ...

Gagandeep Kang becomes first Indian woman scientist to receive UK Roya ...

Women entrepreneurs pitchfest in the changing tech world of Manhattan

Book excerpts: In Tim Cook biography, a peek into the future of Apple

The dos and don'ts to follow while accumulating home loan down paymen ...

2019 IPOs: Five out of six prominent companies have delivered double-d ...

Skymet says worst of thunderstorm activity over, El Nino concerns rema ...

The big biosimilar opportunity, according to Morgan Stanley

SP-BSP joint rally in UP: Mayawati, Mulayam Singh Yadav forget bitter ...

Jersey movie review: Nani delivers a sublime performance in Gowtam Tin ...

Lok Sabha polls: Electoral bonds may be exacerbating the problem of bl ...

Lenders explore ways to utilise 15 Jet Airways planes, protect valuabl ...

Robert Mueller report reveals Donald Trump wanted to fire special coun ...

Asian Athletics Championships 2019: Indian athletes must fulfil potent ...

Travelling without Moving with Himali Singh Soin

The Joker: The insanity and pessimism of Batman's nemesis — the most ...

BlackBerry Messenger to shut down on 31 May: Here's how you can keep u ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.