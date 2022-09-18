English
    NCW takes cognisance of 'leaked' video of Chandigarh University students

    Following the "leak" of their recordings, the National Commission for Women has requested a FIR in relation to suspected suicide attempts by students at a private institution in Mohali, Punjab.

    PTI
    September 18, 2022 / 04:34 PM IST

    The National Commission for Women has sought an FIR in connection with alleged suicide attempts by students of a private university in Punjab's Mohali after their videos were 'leaked'. The Commission said it has come across multiple media reports and Twitter posts alleging that videos of girls living in a hostel of Chandigarh University have been leaked and some of them tried to end their lives.

    Protests erupted on the campus of the university over "rumours" that some objectionable videos of several women students were recorded. Students also claimed that the administration was trying to cover up the cases of suicides. Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Sunday ordered a probe into the matter following the protests that took place past midnight in the Chandigarh University campus located on the Ludhiana-Chandigarh road.

    Police said a woman student accused in the matter had shared her own video. In a statement, the National Commission for Women (NCW) said chairperson Rekha Sharma has written to the Director General of Police, Punjab to immediately file an FIR against the culprits and to deal with the matter strictly and without any laxity.

    The victims must be given proper counselling and their safety and security must be ensured, the NCW said. The women rights body has also written to Vice Chancellor, Chandigarh University to take stringent action against the culprits in accordance with law and that the university must investigate the matter extensively and in a fair manner.

    The Commission has also urged chairperson, Punjab State Commission for Women to immediately inquire into the facts of the case and ensure that the police is conducting a fair investigation in the matter without any influence.

    Tags: #Chandigarh #India #MMS Leak #Mohali #NCW
    first published: Sep 18, 2022 04:34 pm
