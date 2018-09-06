App
Last Updated : Sep 06, 2018 07:33 PM IST | Source: PTI

NCW seeks explanation from Maharashtra BJP MLA for 'kidnap girls' remark

In a video that went viral on social media, he was seen telling the crowd that he will kidnap the girl they like, even if she says no to their proposal

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The National Commission for Women (NCW) condemned the remarks of BJP MLA Ram Kadam who told youngsters that he would "kidnap" a girl they like even if she rejects their proposal and sought an explanation from him.

Kadam made the comments at a 'dahi handi' event in his suburban Ghatkopar assembly constituency in Mumbai on September 3.

In a video that went viral on social media, he was seen telling the crowd, which mainly comprised the youth, that he will kidnap the girl they like, even if she says no to their proposal, and hand her over to them.

The commission took suo motu cognisance of media reports about Kadam's comments and seriously condemns such statements given by "a person occupying a responsible position in the society", an official of the NCW said.

"The commission has written to the MLA seeking an explanation in this regard at the earliest," she said.

Kadam apologised for his controversial remarks.
First Published on Sep 6, 2018 07:19 pm

