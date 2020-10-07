NCW issues notice to BJP leader Ranjeet Bahadur Srivastava for calling Hathras victim ‘awaara’

The National Commission for Women (NCW) on October 7 issued a notice to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Ranjeet Bahadur Srivastava for calling the Hathras rape case victim “awaara (wayward)” and suggesting that she had an affair with the accused.

The NCW has asked him to appear before it on October 26.

In a video doing rounds on social media, the BJP leader from Barabanki claimed that the four men, who allegedly gangraped and brutalised the 19-year-old Dalit girl, are “innocent”, and questioned why are “such women” always found dead at certain specific spots.



This is the mind set of @BJP4India leader Ranjeet Shrivastav from Barabanki... @NCWIndia @sharmarekha would your kind office dare to book such mindset’s? pic.twitter.com/4cYUZsjBx9

— Netta D'Souza (@dnetta) October 6, 2020

The controversial leader who has 44 criminal cases against him also claimed that the Dalit woman must have beckoned the accused to the field herself because they were having an affair.

Taking cognizance of his statement, NCW chairperson Rekha Sharma said: “He (Srivastava) is not fit to be called the leader of any party. He is showing his primitive and sick mindset, and I am going to send notice to him.”

Condemning the BJP leader’s “offensive and defamatory remarks”, the NCW has sent him the notice, asking him to appear before the women’s panel on October 26 at 11 am.

@NCWIndia strongly condemns the offensive and defamatory remarks made by political leader #RanjeetSrivastava regarding the #Hathras victim. The Commission has sent him a notice directing him to appear before NCW on October 26th at 11 AM to give an explanation. @sharmarekha https://t.co/Nv7z3UHGD0— NCW (@NCWIndia) October 7, 2020

Earlier, on October 4, BJP MLA Surender Singh had suggested that rapes can be avoided if women are raised with certain values.