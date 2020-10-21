172@29@17@240!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|india|ncw-chief-meets-maharashtra-governor-to-discuss-rising-love-jihad-cases-in-state-triggers-controversy-5993901.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Oct 21, 2020 04:39 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

NCW chief meets Maharashtra governor to discuss rising 'love jihad' cases in state, triggers controversy

She highlighted the distinction between a consensual inter-faith marriage and love jihad and said the latter required attention, the National Commission for Women (NCW) said in a statement

Moneycontrol News

National Commission for Women Chairperson Rekha Sharma courted controversy after the panel announced she had met Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari and discussed “rise in love jihad cases” and women's safety in the state.

“Our Chairperson Rekha Sharma met with Bhagat Singh Koshyari, His Excellency, Governor of Maharashtra and discussed issues related to women safety in the state, including defunct one stop centres, molestation and rape of women patients at COVID-19 centres and rise in love jihad cases,” the NCW said.

She highlighted the distinction between a consensual inter-faith marriage and love jihad and said the latter required attention, the National Commission for Women (NCW) said in a statement.

"Madam Chairperson raised the issue of rise in love jihad cases in Maharashtra. She highlighted a distinction between consensual inter-faith marriages and love jihad and said that the latter required attention," the statement said reported news agency PTI.

All India Progressive Women’s Association Secretary Kavita Krishnan also took to Twitter to criticise Sharma and said she had no right to continue in her position.

Azad Samaj party’s spokesperson Suraj Kumar Bauddh also criticised Sharma saying, “This is an example how casteist and communal Rekha Sharma is.”

Soon the NCW chief was widely slammed on social media for coining the word 'love jihad'.



At the meeting, Sharma also raised the issue of the Maharashtra State Commission for Women not having a chairperson and stressed that the position be filled at the earliest to ensure complaints are addressed in a timely manner.

She claimed that some 4,000 complaints received by the state commission have not been attended to and redressed. Till such time that the position is filled, a member from NCW will visit the state on a monthly basis to look into the concerns raised by the women in the state, it said.

Sharma also enquired into the status of the defunct one stop centres and sought their immediate reopening. "Some 188 cases filed under POCSO are pending beyond the statutory three month period. This should be looked into on priority," Sharma was quoted as saying in the statement.

During her visit she met several women's rights groups and NGOs to get a sense of the severity of the issue and the on-ground reality faced by women in Maharashtra.
First Published on Oct 21, 2020 04:28 pm

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.