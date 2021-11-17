Schools in Noida, Greater Noida to remain shut till further orders: DM Suhas LY

NOIDA, INDIA - Representative image.

Citing air-pollution levels in the National Capital Region and adjoining areas, the Gautam Buddha Nagar district administration has decided to shut all the educational institutions in Noida and Greater Noida, till further orders.

"In view of air pollution in the NCR region, it has been decided to shut all the educational institutions in Gautam Buddha Nagar district Noida and Greater Noida, till further orders. Online mode of education shall continue," said District Magistrate Suhas LY.

The city recorded an air quality index of 389 at 9 am. It had slipped into the severe zone on Tuesday with an AQI reading of 403 at 4 pm, according to news agency PTI.

Faridabad (350), Ghaziabad (368), Greater Noida (358), Gurugram (354) and Noida (369) also recorded air quality in the very poor category.

Earlier in the day, the Centre had issued an order asking all its employees posted in the National Capital Region (NCR) to use public transport as far as possible for their commute to work.

In case employees were using private or government vehicles, they were advised to carpool to reduce the number of vehicles on road.

Meanwhile, Delhi government's Transport Department banned entry of trucks, barring those carrying essential items, with immediate effect in the national capital till November 21 or till any further order.

In addition, Delhi's Environment Minister Gopal Rai said that his government has decided to shut schools, colleges and other educational institutions till further orders, and extend the ban on construction and demolition activities till November 21.

(With PTI inputs)