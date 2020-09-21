NCP's Supriya Sule compliments Niramala Sitharaman, says FinMin has outperformed all departments

The Nationalist Congress Party's Member of Parliament (MP) Supriya Sule on September 21 said the Union finance ministry has regularly "outperformed" all other departments, and that it tries to come up with "Bills to try and fix things which really need fixing at urgency".

"In these extraordinarily difficult times that the world is going through, there is one ministry which I think regularly, outperforms all other departments - that is finance ministry," Sule said while speaking in the Lok Sabha.

Complimenting Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, who was present in the House, Sule said, "We may have strong disagreements, but I would like to compliment the finance minister and her MoS that they are the two people who constantly come up with Bills to try and fix things which really need fixing at urgency."

Sule, who represents Baramati, was referring to Minister of State (MoS) for Finance Anurag Thakur.

Sule was speaking during a discussion on the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Second Amendment) Bill, 2020, in the Lok Sabha, moved by Sitharaman earlier.

The Bill seeks to amend the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016.