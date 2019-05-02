App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : May 02, 2019 10:35 PM IST | Source: PTI

NCPCR notice to Priyanka Gandhi over use of children in electioneering

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) stated that the complaint pertains to a video in which children were seen using abusive language in front of Gandhi.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

The apex child rights body, NCPCR, has issued a notice to Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra over alleged use of children in election campaigning. The details of the complaint or the complainant were not provided to the media.

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) stated that the complaint pertains to a video in which children were seen using abusive language in front of Gandhi.

In its notice, the child rights body objected to the use of children in election campaigning.

It also underlined that the Bombay High Court in an order on August 4, 2014 said that children should not be included in election campaigns.

The body has asked the Congress general secretary to provide details, within three days, of the names and addresses of these children, places where sloganeering took place and how the children reached there.

 
First Published on May 2, 2019 10:25 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #NCPCR #Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

most popular

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

More From

IPL 2019 Live Score, MI vs SRH Match in Mumbai: Match tied, Super Over ...

Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra and Sara Ali Khan are the Instagramm ...

Tara Sutaria takes a U-turn, Kangana Ranaut is no more her role model!

Exclusive: Will Nawazuddin Siddiqui play Asaram Bapu in the controvers ...

Student Of The Year 2 actor Ananya Panday admits having a crush on Kar ...

CBSE class 12 results 2019: Smriti Irani’s son makes her proud, here ...

Curvalicious Kareena Kapoor Khan burns the internet with her oomph, wi ...

Shraddha Kapoor nails a perfect handstand despite Varun Dhawan’s att ...

Shershaah: Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani to team up for the Vikra ...

Give 10 Acres Land to Girl, Bombay HC Tells Lawyer Who Married a 14-ye ...

Cyclone Fani: Navy Deploys Ships Sahyadri, Ranvir and Kadmatt For Resc ...

Cyclone Fani Set to Make Landfall Near Puri, Odisha Moves 11 Lakh Peop ...

IPL 2019 | Suryakumar Yadav's Inability to Convert Starts a Concern fo ...

EC Gives Green Signal to Rahul and Modi, Turns its Focus on Yogi Adity ...

Turkey Says Cannot Quickly Abandon Iranian Oil as US Waivers End

Interact With Media Only After Prior Approval of CMD: Air India Tells ...

Cyclone Fani: Rahul Gandhi Urges Cong Workers to Help Those in Need, P ...

Book on PM Modi Not a Biopic: Himachal Varsity VC Sparks Row

Masood Azhar's designation as global terrorist a win for India, but wi ...

India's April jobless rate rises to 7.6 percent: CMIE

103 trains cancelled, 4 diverted due to cyclone Fani

Cyclone Fani: Here's how it was named and what it means

Flying to Bhubaneswar amid cyclone Fani? Here is what you need to know

Gold drops to four-month low after US Fed douses rate cut hopes

Sensex to hit 42,000 by end of 2019, says BNP Paribas

India remains our top market in Asia ex-Japan, says Daiwa Capital's Pa ...

Gold to retain glitter; demand to go up in H2, says World Gold Council ...

Avengers: Endgame — Has Marvel's Infinity Saga finale given its six ...

Independent candidates from Varanasi accuse EC of bias towards Narendr ...

Farmer suicides in Marathwada: Chronic drought, patchy implementation ...

Venezuela protests: 27-year-old woman dies in rioting; 24 injured in M ...

Jet Airways pilots ask PM to probe Etihad's role in airline's debacle: ...

Madrid Open 2019: Roger Federer's claycourt return promises great thin ...

Jal Sahelis: How women across Bundelkhand are reviving water harvestin ...

The Queer Take: Embracing the hidden parts of your life by casting asi ...

Pixel 3a and 3a XL launch: All you need to know about the 'budget Pixe ...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.