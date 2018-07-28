App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jul 28, 2018 11:20 AM IST | Source: PTI

NCPCR mediation cell for women fleeing with kids from abroad to escape domestic violence: Maneka Gandhi

Gandhi said her ministry was desperately looking for a solution for women who have fled from abroad with their child to escape domestic violence or for some other issue.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

A mediation cell has been opened on the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights' (NCPCR) website to register complaints of Indians who have fled with their children from abroad to escape domestic violence or some other issue, Union minister Maneka Gandhi has said.

Addressing a national conference of the state women commissions, Gandhi yesterday said the cell, consisting of members of the Ministry of External Affairs and the NCPCR, would contact the embassies of the respective countries and try to reach a solution after consultations with them.

About why India should not become a signatory of the Hague Convention, she said if India was a signatory, then the child would have to be sent back and the woman apprehended.

"We refused that we would not send our women back so their child is snatched away from them," the Women and Child Development minister said.

related news

She said her ministry was desperately looking for a solution for women who have fled from abroad with their child to escape domestic violence or for some other issue.

"We haven't come to a solution, but till a solution is reached this cell has been formed," Gandhi added.

The Hague Convention is a multi-national treaty that seeks to protect children wrongfully removed by one of the parents from the custody of the other parent.

She recommended members of the women commissions to follow three things — release a book on the performance every year, identify single cases and try to solve them and hire lawyers for women who cannot afford it.
First Published on Jul 28, 2018 11:11 am

tags #Current Affairs #India #Maneka Gandhi #NCPCR

most popular

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.