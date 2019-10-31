NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal admitted to hospital after complaint of high blood pressure and chest pain

Senior NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal was taken to a hospital on Thursday after he complained of high blood pressure and chest pain, a close aide of his said.

Doctor at the hospital said, Bhujbal also had mild bleeding from the nose. For further treatment Bhujbal has been shifted to Jaslok Hospital, close Bhujbal's close aide said.

The 72-year-old NCP leader, a former deputy chief minister of Maharashtra, recently won Assembly election from Yeola.

