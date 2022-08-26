English
    NCP leader Anil Deshmukh faints in prison, taken to hospital

    Anil Deshmukh, a former home minister for Maharashtra, collapsed in the prison on Friday and was brought to the government-run J J Hospital in this city, an official said.

    PTI
    August 26, 2022 / 05:24 PM IST
    File image of former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh (Image: News agency ANI)

    Former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh was taken to the state-run J J Hospital here after he fainted in the prison on Friday, an official said. Deshmukh, lodged in the Arthur Road prison here in an alleged corruption case, felt dizzy and fainted, a prison official said.

    The Nationalist Congress Party leader also complained of chest pain. His blood pressure was found to have increased and ECG report was abnormal, the official said, adding that Deshmukh was undergoing treatment at the hospital now. His blood pressure was found to have increased and ECG report was abnormal, the official said, adding that Deshmukh was undergoing treatment at the hospital now.

    He was arrested first by the Enforcement Directorate in November 2021 and later by the Central Bureau of Investigation. Currently he is in judicial custody.
