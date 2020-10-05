172@29@17@142!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|india|ncp-forms-lgbt-cell-in-mumbai-claims-to-be-the-first-party-to-do-so-in-india-5925191.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Oct 05, 2020 05:52 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

NCP forms LGBT cell in Mumbai, claims to be the first party to do so in India

The party appointed Priya Patil as its state unit head and said the new cell would have 13 other office-bearers.

Moneycontrol News

The Nationalist Congress Party on October 5 set up its lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) cell, claiming the first party to do so in the country.

Launching the LGBT cell in Mumbai, NCP's Maharashtra President Jayant Patil and MP Supriya Sule stated that their party feels the LGBT community needs equal rights.

"For 'LGBTQ+', which is still hundreds of miles away from the mainstream of society, both in the pre-independence and post-independence period. For the first time in the country, the NCP is forming a separate cell for this community, " wrote Supriya Sule on Twitter.

The party appointed Priya Patil as its state unit head and said the new cell will have 13 other office-bearers.

"The NCP was the first to set up Yuvati (young women) cell. Now, it has set up the LGBT cell to do justice to the deprived section," said Jayant Patil.
First Published on Oct 5, 2020 05:52 pm

