NCP, Congress name members of coordination panel of coalition

File Pic: (Left to right) Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) Chief Sharad Pawar, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh

The NCP and the Congress have named ministers who will be part of the six-member co- ordination committee of the ruling coalition in Maharashtra.

The Shiv Sena, the third partner of the alliance, has not named its representatives on the committee yet.

An NCP source said on January 23 that it has named deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and Water Resources Minister Jayant Patil.

The Congress has already named Revenue Minister Balasaheb Thorat and PWD Minister Ashok Chavan.

While forming the coalition government, the three parties had decided to form co-ordination committees at the government and party levels to iron out differences and ensure implementation of the common minimum programme. The committee at the level of the parties is yet to be formed.