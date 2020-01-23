NCP, Congress name members of coordination panel of coalition

The Shiv Sena, the third partner of the alliance, has not named its representatives on the committee yet.
The NCP and the Congress have named ministers who will be part of the six-member co- ordination committee of the ruling coalition in Maharashtra.
An NCP source said on January 23 that it has named deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and Water Resources Minister Jayant Patil.
The Congress has already named Revenue Minister Balasaheb Thorat and PWD Minister Ashok Chavan.
While forming the coalition government, the three parties had decided to form co-ordination committees at the government and party levels to iron out differences and ensure implementation of the common minimum programme. The committee at the level of the parties is yet to be formed.The government has seen some rumblings over portfolio allocation as well as friction over ideology, especially on the stand over Hindutva ideologue Veer Savarkar.