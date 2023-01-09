NCP chief Sharad Pawar to undergo eye surgery on January 10

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) president Sharad Pawar will undergo an eye operation on Tuesday, senior party leader Ajit Pawar said.

Speaking at a book launch event on Monday, Ajit Pawar said his uncle couldn't attend the programme as he had to get himself admitted to hospital.

Pawar, 82, was supposed to unveil a book on legislative speeches of senior NCP leader Sunil Tatkare.

"Today, Pawar saheb was supposed to unveil this book, but that could not happen as he has an eye operation scheduled tomorrow and he had to get himself admitted. This is why he could not attend the event," said Ajit Pawar.

He added the NCP chief had undergone surgery for one of his eyes sometime back.

Last year, the Pawar senior underwent a medical procedure to remove a mouth ulcer.