Last Updated : Jun 30, 2020 07:35 PM IST | Source: PTI

NCLT reserves order on SBI plea against Anil Ambani to recover over Rs 1,200 crore

The public sector lender had approached the tribunal under Section 97(3) of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC), seeking its intervention to direct the insolvency board to nominate a resolution professional (RP) to assess and submit a report on the assets owned by Ambani.

PTI
 
 
The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) on Tuesday reserved its order on the State Bank of India plea against Anil Ambani to recover over Rs 1,200 crore under the personal guarantee clause of the bankruptcy law.

Anil Ambani had given personal guarantee to the loans given to Reliance Communications and Reliance Infratel.

Anil Ambani had given personal guarantee to the loans given to Reliance Communications and Reliance Infratel.

After hearing both the sides, a division bench of a judicial member Mohammed Ajmal and a technical member Ravikumar Duraisamy reserved the order.

In early 2019, Reliance Communications, once the flagship company of the Anil Ambani-led Reliance group, had filed for bankruptcy.

In March, State Bank of India board had approved a resolution plan for Reliance Communications that envisaged lenders recovering around Rs 23,000 crore of their money, entailing a haircut of nearly 50 percent.
First Published on Jun 30, 2020 07:27 pm

tags #Anil Ambani #Business #Companies #India #Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code #NCLT #State Bank of India

