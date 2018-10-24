App
Last Updated : Oct 24, 2018 09:09 PM IST | Source: PTI

NCLT Principal bench directs to move Videocon insolvency pleas to one court

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The principal bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) directed to transfer all insolvency petitions related to Videocon group being heard in Mumbai courts to a single court there.

NCLT President Justice M M Kumar directed to transfer all insolvency petitions related to Videocon group to one court headed by M K Shrawat.

The Mumbai bench of NCLT has three courts.

The order of NCLT's Principal bench came over a petition jointly moved by lenders led by State Bank of India as well as the corporate debtor, the Videocon group and Venugopal N Dhoot.

The Mumbai bench of the tribunal in June admitted the insolvency plea against Videocon.
First Published on Oct 24, 2018 08:56 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India

