NCLT Principal bench directs to move Videocon insolvency pleas to one court

The principal bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) directed to transfer all insolvency petitions related to Videocon group being heard in Mumbai courts to a single court there.

NCLT President Justice M M Kumar directed to transfer all insolvency petitions related to Videocon group to one court headed by M K Shrawat.

The Mumbai bench of NCLT has three courts.

The order of NCLT's Principal bench came over a petition jointly moved by lenders led by State Bank of India as well as the corporate debtor, the Videocon group and Venugopal N Dhoot.

The Mumbai bench of the tribunal in June admitted the insolvency plea against Videocon.