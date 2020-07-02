NCLAT suspends court work till July 10 after staff member tests positive for COVID-19

The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) on July 2 said it will suspend court work till July 10 after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19.

As per the NCLAT statement, another staff member tested positive for the virus on June 26 and work was suspended until July 3.

"... The Hon'ble Acting Chairperson, Honorable Members, Officers of the Registry and the staff of this Appellate Tribunal coming in contact with the affected official, directly or otherwise, were subjected to COVID-19 test after collection of their nasal swabs by a team of doctors from National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on June 29 and 30," NCLAT said, adding that one of them tested positive for the virus.

"... For ensuring personal safety of all concerned and to prevent any peril or hazard to human life it has been decided to extend the suspension of court work to enable all concerned to observe home quarantine," NCLAT said.