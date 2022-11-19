 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsIndia

NCLAT stays insolvency proceedings against BPTP as realty firm settles dispute with operational creditor

PTI
Nov 19, 2022 / 05:57 PM IST

On November 14, the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) had directed to initiate insolvency proceedings against BPTP Ltd, a leading real estate player in Delhi-NCR, on a petition filed by an operational creditor, RBCL Projects.

Representative image.

The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal has stayed insolvency proceedings against BPTP after the real estate firm informed NCLAT that it has settled the dispute with its operational creditor.

On November 14, the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) had directed to initiate insolvency proceedings against BPTP Ltd, a leading real estate player in Delhi-NCR, on a petition filed by an operational creditor, RBCL Projects.

During the proceedings of NCALT on Friday, the counsel appearing for BPTP informed the appellate tribunal that there was a settlement between the parties on November 15, 2022. The counsel sought time to file joint application along with their operational creditor.

The counsel for BPTP's operational creditor also made a statement before NCLAT, saying it has already received the amount under the settlement.

Admitting it, NCLAT directed to list the matter on November 23 for the next hearing.

"In the meantime, we stay the order dated November 14, 2022," it said.