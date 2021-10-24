MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • In Conversation With
  • India Inc On the Move
  • India Best Managed Companies
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Traders Carnival Live. 3 days 12 sessions at Rs.1599/-, exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

NCLAT asks NCLT to provide hearing opportunity to 2 top Videocon Telecom execs whose bank accounts were frozen

Directing the Mumbai Bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) to pass necessary fresh recent orders in a "fair, just, dispassionate manner on merits, afresh”, the appellate tribunal said "there was negation of principles of natural justice” by it.

PTI
October 24, 2021 / 05:56 PM IST
Representative image

Representative image

The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) has directed the NCLT to go for "fresh determination" and pass a new order after providing opportunity of hearing to two former employees of Videocon Telecommunications, whose assets and bank accounts were frozen.

Directing the Mumbai Bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) to pass necessary fresh recent orders in a "fair, just, dispassionate manner on merits, afresh”, the appellate tribunal said "there was negation of principles of natural justice” by it.

The NCLAT observed that as per the National Company Law Tribunal Rules, 2016, both the appellants – Arvind Bali and Satpal Bansal – former CEO and CFO of the debt-ridden company, were not provided an opportunity of hearing and to file their reply by NCLT.

Earlier, the NCLT, on a plea by the centre, had on August 31, 2021 passed ex-parte interim order freezing of assets and bank accounts of both the Appellant without providing any opportunity of hearing.

This was challenged by both the appellants by filing two separate petitions before the NCLAT, which last week directed the NCLT to go for a fresh determination.

Close

Related stories

"It is made crystalline clear that the impugned order dated August 31, 2021 of the NCLT Mumbai Bench… so far as the Appellants/Respondents 11 and 12 are concerned it is subject to the fresh determination…,” said the NCLAT.

It further said the order would be passed by the NCLT "after taking into account of the pleadings/reply/response/counter of both the appellants in the main petition "after providing opportunity of hearing and following the principles of natural justice”.

The appellate tribunal also granted liberty to the respective parties to raise all factual and legal pleas in the subject matter in issue before the NCLT.

Both the appellants contended that they had demitted the office of Videocon Telecommunications from March 31, 2017 and later, had no control in respect of its affairs.

The whole issue revolves around the "Writing Off from the Net Receivable" of Rs 21.18 crore from the books of the accounts of Videocon Telecommunications, which was supposedly effected on May 31, 2018, they said contending that no inference can be drawn that they were involved in that.
PTI
Tags: #India #National Company Law Appellate Tribunal #NCLAT #NCLT #Videocon Telecommunications
first published: Oct 24, 2021 05:55 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | Why it is important to make international investments across emerging and developed markets?

Simply Save | Why it is important to make international investments across emerging and developed markets?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.