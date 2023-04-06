 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
NCF draft likely to recommend biannual board exams, liberty to opt a mix of subjects

Moneycontrol News
Apr 06, 2023 / 10:47 AM IST

An expert panel appointed by the Union government is likely to recommend board exams twice a year, a semester system for Class 12, and the liberty for students to pursue a mix of science and humanities subjects to develop the new National Curriculum Framework (NCF), reported The Indian Express. These changes would weaken the rigid divisions between the arts, sciences, and commerce in classes 11 and 12 across school boards.

The structure of classes 9 and 10 would also significantly change once the suggestions, which are being developed by a 12-member steering committee led by former ISRO chairperson K Kasturirangan, are implemented with pupils needing to clear eight papers.

Presently, students in Class 10 need to pass at least five subjects across most boards, including CBSE. The committee is likely to recommend an annual system for pupils in Class 10.

As recommended in the new National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, the system will also progressively move towards supporting "on demand" exams, said the report citing a person familiar with the ongoing discussions.