NCERT textbooks revised as per new NEP likely from 2024-25

PTI
Mar 27, 2023 / 07:13 PM IST

"The new textbooks are likely to be introduced from 2024-25 academic session. It is a tall task but we are aiming for that. The textbooks will be revised as per the new NCF, work on which is already going on. Developing textbooks is a laborius task," a senior MoE official said.

The textbooks will be developed in accordance with the National Curriculum Framework (NCF).

New NCERT textbooks revised in accordance with the new National Education Policy (NEP) are likely to be introduced in schools from 2024-25 academic session, Education Ministry officials said on Monday.

The textbooks will be developed in accordance with the National Curriculum Framework (NCF).

All the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) textbooks developed as per the revised NCF will also be available in digital format.