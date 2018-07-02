NCERT suggests measures to curb discrimination against minority students

In an attempt to curb discriminatory practices against students belonging to minority communities, the National Council for Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has suggested some changes in school activities.

As per Hindustan Times, a circular has been issued by the organisation, mentioning children from minority communities in schools face issues of discrimination and harassment. It may either be general in nature, including finding prayers in school assemblies and picture of gods and goddesses on the walls alien to them, or some serious issues including “offensive comments” about food habits and perceptions of “undesirable” uniforms.

To eliminate this, the organization has suggested some changes in the day-to-day activities in schools. The circular, which has been formed under the Right to Education (RTE) Act and released in June, was seen by the publication. Moneycontrol couldn’t independently verify the report.

According to the manual, the empowerment of people belonging to SCs (scheduled castes), STs (scheduled tribes), OBCs (other backward classes) and minorities continues to be on the priority list of the country, as they fall under socially disadvantaged groups and still lag behind the rest of the society due to their social, economic and educational backwardness.

“The discriminatory practices against these groups by teachers, peer groups and system are still prevalent in some schools. School Management Committee (SMC) has to play an important role to curtail such discrimination and provide a conducive atmosphere,” stated the circular.

Through the circular, the organization has suggested schools to include celebration of festivals related to religious minorities in schools, sensitive handling of these children during religious functions celebrated in schools, and adequate representation of minority parents in SMCs. It is aimed at eliminating general discrimination against minority students.

The circular further advised opening of schools in minority-concentrated neighbourhoods. For instance, open and run an Urdu-medium school in a Muslim-dominated locality where Urdu is likely to be mother tongue and arrange an option of learning Urdu as a second language with ensuring availability of an Urdu teacher in such schools.

The organization has also asked the schools to monitor enrolment and attendance of children belonging to these disadvantaged groups.

NCERT is an autonomous organisation set up in 1961 by the government of India to assist and advise the central and state Governments on policies and programmes for qualitative improvement in school education.