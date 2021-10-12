NCB's Sameer Wankhede says cops monitoring his movement, files complaint

Sameer Wankhede (Image: ANI)

Sameer Wankhede, Zonal Director of Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), which is probing the cruise drugs bust case involving Shahrukh Khan's son Aryan Khan, has alleged that Mumbai cops are monitoring his movements.

Wankhede along with his Deputy DG Mutha Ashok Jain met Maharashtra DGP and filed a complaint in the matter, as per an Indian Express report.

"Evidence including CCTV footage of him being followed has been provided to the DGP," a source told the publication.

Wankhede had been regularly visiting the cemetery in suburban Oshiwara where his mother was buried after her death in 2015. Two officials, reportedly from the Oshiwara police station, allegedly went to the cemetery and took CCTV footage to monitor Wankhede's movement, as per a PTI report.

Wankhede has filed a complaint alleging his movement was being monitored and attached CCTV footage of the Oshiwara cemetery in support of his claim.

The top officer of the drug law enforcement agency has been part of multiple high-profile raids carried out by the NCB in the recent past.

The recent drug bust onboard a cruise liner off the Mumbai coast led to the arrest of Khan's son Aryan Khan.

Based on a tip-off that a party was to take place on board, an NCB team raided the Goa-bound Cordelia cruise on October 2 evening and claimed to have recovered drugs.