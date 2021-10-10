MARKET NEWS

NCB records statement of Shah Rukh Khan's driver, arrests 1 more person in drugs case



PTI
October 10, 2021 / 11:37 AM IST
The seized drugs (Source - ANI)

The seized drugs (Source - ANI)

The Narcotics Control Bureau has recorded the statement of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's driver in connection with the seizure of drugs from a cruise ship off the Mumbai coast, an NCB official said on Sunday.

The driver reached the NCB's office in south Mumbai on Saturday evening. The anti-drugs agency sleuths recorded his statement following which he was allowed to leave, the official said.

The NCB personnel late Saturday night carried out multiple raids in Mumbai's suburbs, including Goregaon. They also arrested one more person, identified as Shivraj Ramdas, from Santacruz area on Friday night in connection with the case of drugs seizure, the official said.

So far, 19 people have been arrested in the case, including actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan.

Aryan Khan and some others were arrested by the NCB last Sunday following a raid on a Goa-bound cruise ship, based on a tip-off that a party was to take place onboard the vessel.

An NCB team led by its zonal director Sameer Wankhede had raided the ship and claimed to have recovered banned drugs.

On Thursday, the court had rejected the NCB's request for further custody of Aryan Khan and seven others and instead sent them in 14-day judicial custody.

The NCB on Saturday also conducted searches at the residence and office of film producer Imtiyaz Khatri here in connection with the seizure of drugs from the cruise ship and also questioned him.

The agency asked him to appear before it again on Monday, the official said.

Khatri's name cropped up during the interrogation of some of the accused persons, who were earlier arrested in the drugs seizure case, the official said, adding that the NCB has been cracking down on drug peddlers and suppliers in the metropolis.

NCP leader and Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik on Saturday alleged that the NCB had initially detained 11 people following raid on the cruise ship, but let off three of them, including the brother-in-law of BJP leader Mohit Bharatiya, a couple of hours after the operation.

Bharatiya hit back saying he will file a defamation suit seeking Rs 100 crore in damages against Malik.
Tags: #Cruise drugs case #Current Affairs #India #NCB #Shah Rukh Khan
first published: Oct 10, 2021 11:38 am

