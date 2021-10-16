MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • In Conversation With
  • India Inc On the Move
  • India Best Managed Companies
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

NCB raids 2 places in Palghar, seizes 505 gm mephedrone; 1 held

The arrested accused was identified as Mohammed Ajaz Yakub Shaikh, a resident of JJ Road in south Mumbai.

PTI
October 16, 2021 / 11:03 PM IST
Representative image

Representative image

Over 500 grams of mephedrone were seized in two separate Narcotics Control Bureau operations in neighbouring Palghar district, leading to the arrest of one man, an official said on Saturday. The arrested accused was identified as Mohammed Ajaz Yakub Shaikh, a resident of JJ Road in south Mumbai, he said.

"Acting on a tip off, an NCB team held a raid on Friday near the national highway in Vasai East and seized 205 grams of mephedrone and apprehended Sheikh. Based on leads in the probe, another raid was carried out in Nalasopara and 300 grams of mephedrone was seized," he said.

ALSO READ: Cruise drugs case: NCB arrests Nigerian national; 20 people held so far

"It has come to light that he bought the contraband from a Nigerian national and was on his way to supply it to a customer in Mumbai. Based on information gathered from him, the NCB began a crackdown in the western suburbs of the metropolis to bust the supply chain," he added.
PTI
Tags: #mephedrone #NCB #Palghar
first published: Oct 16, 2021 11:03 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | How to declare dividend income in income tax returns

Simply Save | How to declare dividend income in income tax returns

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.