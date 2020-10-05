NCB official who grilled Deepika Padukone in drugs case tests positive for COVID-19: Report

A member of the Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), who questioned Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone as part of its probe into the alleged Bollywood-drugs nexus linked to film star Sushant Singh Rajput's death case, has tested positive for COVID-19.

The deputy director of the NCB, KPS Malhotra, was diagnosed with the novel coronavirus infection over this weekend, according to a Hindustan Times report.

Malhotra was part of the investigating team that questioned Padukone in September along with her manager Karishma Prakash.

Besides Deepika, actresses Shraddha Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan and Rakul Preet Singh have also been questioned by NCB in late September.

The central agency has arrested the main accused in the case Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik and Rajput's house manager Samuel Miranda in the drugs case related to the 34-year-old’s death.

The NCB also arrested two alleged drug peddlers -- Zaid Vilatra (21) and Abdel Basit Parihar (23) -- operating in the capital city of Maharashtra in this case and it detained one person named Kaizan Ibrahim in September.

Meanwhile, All India Institute of Medical Sciences' forensic chief Dr Sudhir Gupta on October 3 ruled out murder in the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, terming it "a case of hanging and death by suicide" .

In its conclusive medico-legal 'opinion' to the CBI, the seven-member team dismissed the claims of "poisoning and strangling", with Dr Gupta saying the AIIMS’ panel did not find any trace of poison and drugs in the viscera.

(With inputs from PTI)