NCB issues notice to filmmaker Karan Johar, asks him to explain video from last year's party: Report

Karan Johar

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has issued a notice to filmmaker Karan Johar seeking details of the parties he organised, news agency ANI has reported.

According to the news agency, Johar has been asked to send his response and produce documents or electronic evidence with regards to a video in circulation from an earlier party.

According to news channel NDTV, the party was held in July last year, and the video purportedly showed the attendees consuming drugs.

This comes a day after the NCB summoned Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal on December 16 for questioning in a drugs case.

Based on some WhatsApp chats involving drugs, the NCB launched a probe into the alleged drug use in Bollywood after the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput in June this year.