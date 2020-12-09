PlusFinancial Times
NCB arrests drug peddler Regel Mahakal in ‘biggest drug haul’ linked to Sushant Singh Rajput case

The accused was arrested on December 8 after raids in some areas of Mumbai, including Lokhandwala, by an NCB team led by the probe agency's zonal director Sameer Wankhede.

Moneycontrol News
Dec 9, 2020 / 03:48 PM IST
Rhea Chakraborty



The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on December 9 seized drugs worth nearly Rs 2.5 crore along with an an absconding accused during raids in Mumbai. This is the 'biggest seizure' of drugs in the case linked to actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death.

The accused, identified as Regel Mahakal, was arrested late night on December 8 after raids in some areas of Mumbai, including Lokhandwala, by an NCB team led by the probe agency's zonal director Sameer Wankhede, the official told news agency PTI.

A contraband, 'Malana cream', worth Rs 2.5 crore was seized during the raids, he said.

One more person was also arrested during the raids, the official said without divulging further details.

Mahakal's name had cropped up during questioning of some drug peddlers in the case.

Close

He allegedly used to supply drugs to Anuj Keshwani, also an accused in the case who was arrested in September this year, who was supplying it to others, the official said.

Meanwhile, Mahakal on December 9 was produced before a magistrate's court which remanded him in the NCB's custody till December 11.

The NCB told the court that the investigation into the case was incomplete and Mahakal's custody was required to confront him with other arrested accused, special public prosecutor Atul Sarpande said.

"Today, we have arrested Regel Mahakal. We cannot disclose his links with Rhea Chakraborty and Showik," NDTV quoted Wankhede saying.

The probe agency has also told the court that it needs to question him about his WhatsApp chats.

Based on some WhatsApp chats involving drugs, the NCB has been probing the alleged use of drugs in some quarters of Bollywood after the death of Rajput in June this year.

The central agency had earlier arrested Rajput's girlfriend, actress Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik Chakraborty, some staff members of Rajput and a few others under various sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

Rhea Chakraborty, her brother, and some other accused were later granted bail.

With inputs from PTI.
TAGS: #NCB #Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case
first published: Dec 9, 2020 03:00 pm

