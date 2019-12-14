NCB arrests 9, busts international drugs cartel worth Rs 1,300 cr

The Narcotics Control Bureau has busted an international drugs cartel with the arrest of nine people and seizure of narcotics worth about Rs 1,300 crore, officials said on December 14.

The anti-narcotics agency said it seized on December 13 one of the largest quantity of Cocaine in the country, at 20 Kgs, from a drugs syndicate spread across Delhi, the national capital region, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Maharashtra, with global links in Australia, Canada, the US, Indonesia, Sri Lanka, Columbia, Malaysia and Nigeria.

Sharing preliminary inputs, officials said five Indians, an American, an Indonesian and two Nigerians have been arrested in this operation.

The syndicate used India as both destination and transit for cocaine consignments, they said.

The seized drug in India has international value of Rs 100 crore and the total worth of the seizure effected from this cartel is Rs 1,300 crore.