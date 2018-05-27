App
May 27, 2018 08:52 PM IST | Source: PTI

NC demands 70% reservation in central govt offices in J&K

The NC said that his is imperative in view of limited opportunities in the state government departments.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Opposition National Conference today sought 70 percent reservation in the central government establishments and public sector undertakings functioning in Jammu and Kashmir. “The state subjects of Jammu and Kashmir should get adequate openings in the central government departments, banks, railways, para-military and defence forces and a specified quota needs to be allocated for educated unemployed, besides skilled and unskilled work-force,” NC Provincial President Devender Singh Rana said addressing workers here.

He said this is imperative in view of limited opportunities in the state government departments and almost zero corporate sector due to lack of industries and big business houses.

“As a special dispensation, the Centre should take a policy decision with regard to reservation in central jobs together with relaxation in age in respect of the candidates of Jammu and Kashmir," he said, adding that the measure would go a long way in offsetting the unemployment problem in the state.

