Apr 04, 2018 11:26 AM IST | Source: PTI

NBCC to construct bunkers along Indo-Pak border in J&K for Rs 415.73 cr

State-owned construction firm NBCC today said it has received sanction for the construction of 14,460 bunkers in villages along the Indo-Pak border in Jammu and Kashmir amounting to Rs 415.73 crore.

"NBCC has received sanction from Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), Government of India, for the Construction of 14,460 bunkers in villages along the Indo-Pak Border in the state of Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) amounting Rs 415.73 crore (approx)," the company said in a BSE filing.

NBCC said it is already executing border fencing work on Indo-Pak & Indo-Bangla borders for the MHA.

Shares of NBCC were trading at Rs 208.85 apiece, down 0.85 percent, on BSE.

