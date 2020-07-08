App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jul 08, 2020 01:17 PM IST | Source: PTI

NBCC India bags orders worth Rs 432 crore in June

It received an order worth Rs 284.63 crore from BHEL for construction works of natural draught cooling towers for Package -1 and Package – 2 of 5X800 MW Yadadri supercritical thermal power project, according to a regulatory filing by the company.

PTI
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

State-owned NBCC (India) on Wednesday said it bagged total business orders worth Rs 431.63 crore last month.

It received an order worth Rs 284.63 crore from BHEL for construction works of natural draught cooling towers for Package -1 and Package – 2 of 5X800 MW Yadadri supercritical thermal power project, according to a regulatory filing by the company.

Another order worth Rs 147 crore was received from IIT (BHU) for project management consultancy services for construction and development of students' hostel and faculty apartments at IIT-BHU, Varanasi, the filing said.

Close
Shares of NBCC were trading 1.65 percent higher at Rs 27.80 apiece on BSE.
First Published on Jul 8, 2020 01:00 pm

tags #BHEL #Business #Companies #India #NBCC

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.