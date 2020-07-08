NBCC India bags orders worth Rs 432 crore in June

State-owned NBCC (India) on Wednesday said it bagged total business orders worth Rs 431.63 crore last month.

It received an order worth Rs 284.63 crore from BHEL for construction works of natural draught cooling towers for Package -1 and Package – 2 of 5X800 MW Yadadri supercritical thermal power project, according to a regulatory filing by the company.

Another order worth Rs 147 crore was received from IIT (BHU) for project management consultancy services for construction and development of students' hostel and faculty apartments at IIT-BHU, Varanasi, the filing said.

Shares of NBCC were trading 1.65 percent higher at Rs 27.80 apiece on BSE.