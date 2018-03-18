App
Mar 18, 2018 06:18 PM IST | Source: PTI

NBCC enters road construction; gets contract for Rs 2000 crore project

An MoU was signed between NBCC Executive Director (Engg) Yogesh JP Sharma and Ecotourism Development Corporation of Uttarakhand Ltd MD Anup Malik to construct an eco-tourism circuit along Kotdwar-Ramnagar Kandi road.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Diversifying into road construction, state-owned NBCC (India) Ltd said on Sunday, it has bagged a contract to build Rs 2,000 crore road project in Uttarakhand.

"NBCC (India) Ltd., the navratna CPSE under Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, added yet another aspect to its expanding business by diversifying into the Road construction space," the company said in a statement.

It said a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between NBCC Executive Director (Engg) Yogesh JP Sharma and Ecotourism Development Corporation of Uttarakhand Ltd (EDCUL) Managing Director Anup Malik to construct an eco-tourism circuit along Kotdwar-Ramnagar Kandi road.

The 50-km four-lane highway road project-- estimated to cost Rs 2,000 crore-- will be developed under Green Infrastructure/Green Road Model.

The Wildlife Institute of India, Dehradun will be the partner institute of NBCC for an ecological planning of the project which will be conducted through satellite data.

tags #development #India #NBCC #Uttarakhand

