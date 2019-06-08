App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 08, 2019 01:27 PM IST | Source: PTI

Naxals torch bus in Chhattisgarh after asking passengers to alight

None of the passengers or crew was harmed in the incident.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image
Whatsapp

Naxals torched a bus in Bijapur district of Chhattisgarh, after asking the passengers to alight, police said on June 8.

The incident occurred late June 7 evening between Kutru and Farsegarh villages when the private passenger bus was on its way to Bedre from Bijapur town, a senior police official said.

Around a dozen Maoists, some of them armed, stopped the bus belonging to Jai Bhawani Travels, and set it ablaze after allowing passengers to get off, he said.

Close

None of the passengers or crew was harmed in the incident. However, the bus was completely damaged in the incident, the official added.

Security forces have rushed to the spot and combing operations to apprehend the Naxals involved in the incident were underway, he said.

As Maoists are observing 'Jan Pituri week' from June 5, vigil in Bastar region has been stepped up, the official said.

Bastar division comprises seven districts, namely Dantewada, Bijapur, Bastar, Narayanpur, Kondagaon, Sukma and Kanker.

The outlawed Communist Party of India (Maoist) observes 'Jan Pituri' week every year in memory of their slain leaders. During this period, which generally coincides with the arrival of monsoon, Maoists focus on recruitment of fresh cadres by spreading their propaganda, he said.
First Published on Jun 8, 2019 01:15 pm

tags #India

most popular

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.