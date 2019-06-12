App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 12, 2019 01:07 PM IST | Source: PTI

Naxals set ablaze tendu leaves stock worth Rs 9 crore in Chhattisgarh

The incident took place on June 11 night in Nawamuda village, located around 150 km from the state capital Raipur.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Naxals set on fire tendu leaves stock worth around Rs 9 crore kept in a godown of the forest department in Chhattisgarh's Gariaband district, an official said on June 12.

The incident took place on June 11 night in Nawamuda village, located around 150 km from the state capital Raipur, divisional forest officer J R Bhagat said.

Tendu leaves are used for making 'bidis' (leaf-wrapped cigarettes).

Close

As per preliminary information, over a dozen armed Naxals, including women, reached the village where the forest department has three godowns for stocking the tendu leaves, he said.

After holding hostage three guards at the premises, the rebels stormed into one of the godowns after breaking its locks, where 1,700 sacks of tendu leaves worth Rs nine crore were kept, he said.

The ultras set on fire the entire stock, belonging to a contractor, and escaped from the spot after locking the guards in a room there, Bhagat said, adding that the godown was completely gutted.

On getting information about the incident, forest and police personnel rushed to the spot and informed the fire brigade officials.

Efforts were still on to douse the flames, he added.

Naxals left behind a pamphlet alleging that the villagers were not getting full payment for tendu leaves collection and therefore, the stock was burnt, a local police official said.

A search operation was underway to trace those involved in the incident, he added.
First Published on Jun 12, 2019 12:54 pm

tags #India

most popular

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.