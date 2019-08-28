App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Aug 28, 2019 07:50 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Naxal village in Chhattisgarh to be first in India to get tribal rights

Rounds of meetings have been held since June this year where tribals have been invited to discuss the plan and form village level committees.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image

While the Centre is taking an offensive approach to tackle Naxalism, the Bhupesh Baghel government in Chhattisgarh has decided to take a confidence-building alternative to root out the menace, The Times of India has reported.

At a day-long meeting on August 27 with the chief ministers and police chiefs of states affected by Left Wing Extremism (LWE), Union Home Minister Amit Shah ordered rooting out Naxalism from India.

Meanwhile, the Congress government in Chhattisgarh has begun reaching out to the dwellers of Abhujmad, an area under the control of Naxals and notoriously known as ‘liberated zone’.

Close

The Baghel government announced that it was going to grant habitat rights to the citizens of Abhujmad in Orchha tehsil of Narayanpur district.

related news

The Scheduled Tribes and Other Traditional Forest Dwellers (Recognition of Forest Rights) Act, popularly known as Forest Rights Act, identifies particularly vulnerable tribal groups (PVTGs) and gives them rights over their entire habitation so as to ensure protection of culture and way of life.

Abhujmadias are one of the 75 tribal groups, which are classified as PVTGs.

The newspaper reported that the process to grant habitat rights to the 40,000 tribals of Abhujmad, the only unsurveyed land in India, began in June this year.  Once the process is complete, Abhujmad will be the first tribal area in the country to enjoy habitat rights.

Rounds of meetings have been held since then where tribals have been invited to discuss the plan and form village level committees.

Tribal rights activist Shubhranshu Choudhary, who is also the founder of CGNet Swara, a citizen journalism initiative in the state’s rural areas, has been working with villagers in Narayanpur to do the paperwork for seeking habitat rights.

"We held a dialogue with tribals in Bastar after 'padyatra' last year. This idea to launch a campaign for habitat rights emerged there. Initially, the government was reluctant but pressure from Congress in Delhi helped," Choudhary told the newspaper.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated market data, trading recommendations, stock analysis, investment ideas and insights from market gurus. Now, get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at Rs 289. Use code FREEDOM.
First Published on Aug 28, 2019 07:50 pm

tags #Bhupesh Baghel #Chhattisgarh #India #Naxalism

most popular

RIL AGM 2019: Top announcements made by Reliance Industries CMD Mukesh Ambani

RIL AGM 2019: Top announcements made by Reliance Industries CMD Mukesh Ambani

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.