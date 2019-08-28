Naxal village in Chhattisgarh to be first in India to get tribal rights

While the Centre is taking an offensive approach to tackle Naxalism, the Bhupesh Baghel government in Chhattisgarh has decided to take a confidence-building alternative to root out the menace, The Times of India has reported.

At a day-long meeting on August 27 with the chief ministers and police chiefs of states affected by Left Wing Extremism (LWE), Union Home Minister Amit Shah ordered rooting out Naxalism from India.

Meanwhile, the Congress government in Chhattisgarh has begun reaching out to the dwellers of Abhujmad, an area under the control of Naxals and notoriously known as ‘liberated zone’.

The Baghel government announced that it was going to grant habitat rights to the citizens of Abhujmad in Orchha tehsil of Narayanpur district.

The Scheduled Tribes and Other Traditional Forest Dwellers (Recognition of Forest Rights) Act, popularly known as Forest Rights Act, identifies particularly vulnerable tribal groups (PVTGs) and gives them rights over their entire habitation so as to ensure protection of culture and way of life.

Abhujmadias are one of the 75 tribal groups, which are classified as PVTGs.

The newspaper reported that the process to grant habitat rights to the 40,000 tribals of Abhujmad, the only unsurveyed land in India, began in June this year. Once the process is complete, Abhujmad will be the first tribal area in the country to enjoy habitat rights.

Rounds of meetings have been held since then where tribals have been invited to discuss the plan and form village level committees.

Tribal rights activist Shubhranshu Choudhary, who is also the founder of CGNet Swara, a citizen journalism initiative in the state’s rural areas, has been working with villagers in Narayanpur to do the paperwork for seeking habitat rights.