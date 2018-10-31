App
Last Updated : Oct 31, 2018 05:25 PM IST | Source: PTI

Naxal attack: Raman Singh holds meeting, orders tough action

Maoists on October 30 attacked a police patrol party accompanying a three-member team of national broadcaster Doordarshan for election-related coverage, near Nilawaya village under Aranapur police station limits of Dantewada at around 11 am

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

A day after the Maoist attack in Dantewada district which claimed four lives, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Raman Singh convened an emergency meeting of officials on October 31 and asked them to intensify operations against the ultras.

Singh held the meeting with senior bureaucrats and police officials at his official residence, where he reviewed the law and order situation.

He directed them to intensify operations against the naxals, a government public relation official told PTI.

Two policemen- Sub Inspector Rudra Pratap Singh, assistant constable Manglu and the cameraman of Doordarshan Achyutanand Sahu were killed on the spot. Of the two injured policemen, an assistant constable Rakesh Kaushal died here at a private hospital on Wednesday morning.

During the meeting, the chief minister condemned the attack and expressed his condolences to the bereaved families of the martyred personnel and the media person, the official said.

Chief Secretary Ajay Singh, Principal Secretary (Home) Amitabh Jain, Principal Secretary to the CM Aman Singh, Director General of Police (DGP) A N Upadhyay, Special DG (anti-naxal operations) D M Awasthi and states Additional Director General (Intelligence) Ashok Juneja were present at the meeting.

Assembly elections in Chhattisgarh are scheduled to held next month in two phases- on November 12 and 20. The counting of votes will be held on December 11.

Naxals have called upon voters to boycott the polls in the state.

Assembly Elections 2018: Read the latest news, views and analysis here
First Published on Oct 31, 2018 04:24 pm

tags #assembly elections 2018 #Chhattisgarh Assembly Polls 2018 #Current Affairs #India

