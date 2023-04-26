10 DRG jawans, driver killed in Naxal attack in Chhattisgarh’s Dantewada

Eleven persons, including 10 security personnel, were killed in a blast carried out by Naxal insurgents using an improvised explosive device (IED) in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada on April 26.

The deceased include 10 jawans of the District Reserve Guard (DRG), a special unit of the Chhattisgarh police that is involved in counter-insurgency operations against left-wing extremists. A driver attached to the unit was also killed in the attack, taking the death toll to 11.

The attack against the security personnel was carried out in Aranpur police station area of Dantewada, as per the information shared by Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel. The deceased jawans had reached the area for an anti-Naxal operation, he said.

"The news of the martyrdom of our 10 DRG jawans and a driver, who had arrived for an anti-Naxal operation after being alerted about the presence of Maoist cadre in Aranpur police station area of Dantewada, is very saddening. We share the grief of their families. May their soul rest in peace," Baghel tweeted.

