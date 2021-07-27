MARKET NEWS

Naxal activities decreased over last 3 years, Centre informs Parliament

Giving details of attacks on economic targets by LWE groups during the last three years, Rai said 60 LWE attacks were reported in 2018 and the number rose to 64 in 2019.

Moneycontrol News
July 27, 2021 / 02:13 PM IST
(Representative image)

(Representative image)


There has been a decrease in the Naxal activities/Left Wing Extremism (LWE) activities in the country in the last 3 years, the Centre informed the Parliament on July 27.

Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai said this in a written statement to the Lok Sabha in response to a question seeking information on whether there had been increase/decrease in naxal activities in several states.

In a separate response, Rai said, "As per Seventh Schedule of the Constitution of India, ‘Police’ and ‘Public Order’ are State Subjects and as such the primary responsibility of maintenance of law and order lies in the domain of State Governments concerned. However, the Government of India has been Supplementing the efforts of states affected by Left Wing Extremism."

The Minister further said, "The Central Government closely monitors the situation and has a multi-pronged strategy towards combating LWE including security-related measures, development-related interventions and ensuring rights and entitlements of local communities.

Asked about the damage made to properties/infrastructure in these Naxal-affected areas, Rai said that the quantum of damage to economic infrastructure and persons arrested in these incidents are not centrally maintained.

The number of reported attacks in 2020 dropped to 47 and so far till June 30, 24 attacks on economic targets have been reported.
#Current Affairs #India #monsoon session
first published: Jul 27, 2021 02:13 pm

